Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 6,638,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,460. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

