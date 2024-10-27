Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

