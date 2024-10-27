Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $700,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.