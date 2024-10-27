Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 51,942 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Creative Planning raised its stake in AvePoint by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,305,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at $198,821,448.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,100 over the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT opened at $11.96 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

