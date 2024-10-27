Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 51,942 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Creative Planning raised its stake in AvePoint by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,305,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at $198,821,448.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,100 over the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
