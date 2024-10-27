Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

