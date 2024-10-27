Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 96,172 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,172 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 44,366 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.51 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

