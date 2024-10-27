Contrasting Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) & Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 6.71% 244.15% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sampo Oyj and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $89.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.67%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Goosehead Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A $2.76 15.48 Goosehead Insurance $261.28 million 15.36 $14.14 million $0.71 152.94

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj. Sampo Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Sampo Oyj on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

