Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs Stock Up 31.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
Core One Labs Company Profile
