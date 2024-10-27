Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 31.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

