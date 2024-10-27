Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $82.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00006478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00037840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

