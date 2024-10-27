Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Coupang by 330.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

