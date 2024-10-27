Creditcoin One Day Volume Tops $3.48 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $142.47 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

