Creditcoin Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $142.37 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

