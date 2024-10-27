Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Alphawave IP Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $217.59 million 29.74 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -217.67 Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphawave IP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credo Technology Group and Alphawave IP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89 Alphawave IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Alphawave IP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30% Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Alphawave IP Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.