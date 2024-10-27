Custom Index Systems LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 309,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,086. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

