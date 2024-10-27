CWC Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

