Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

CYRBY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 29,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

