DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $1,275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $895.88 and a 52-week high of $1,221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,081.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

