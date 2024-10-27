Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.42. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

