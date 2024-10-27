Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Releases Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Stock Performance

DAIO stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

