Degen (DEGEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.48 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00716829 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $20,975,018.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

