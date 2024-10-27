DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $131.97 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $131,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

