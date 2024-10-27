Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) & John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Head to Head Review

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) and John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and John Menzies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $60.31 billion 0.58 $4.61 billion $6.95 7.79 John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 7.46% 36.02% 5.32% John Menzies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Delta Air Lines and John Menzies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 0 12 1 3.08 John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than John Menzies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats John Menzies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

