Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

