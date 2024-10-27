DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUZF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

