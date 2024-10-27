DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DEUZF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
