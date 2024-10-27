DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $107.22 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $107.22 million and $1.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,761.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.00518602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00104545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00241775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00027034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00067855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,330,547,123 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

