DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $107.22 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $107.22 million and $1.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,761.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.00518602 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008936 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00104545 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00241775 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00027034 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00023865 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00067855 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,330,547,123 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
