dYdX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.57 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 21% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $213.42 million and $19.57 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,464.01 or 0.99709726 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,415.10 or 0.99637433 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 396,750,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,106,825 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
