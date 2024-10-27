E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the September 30th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Down 1.2 %

EJH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

About E-Home Household Service

(Get Free Report)

See Also

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.