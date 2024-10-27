E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the September 30th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
E-Home Household Service Stock Down 1.2 %
EJH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.
About E-Home Household Service
