easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 27,533.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
easyJet Stock Up 0.5 %
easyJet stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
About easyJet
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.