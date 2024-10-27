easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 27,533.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

easyJet Stock Up 0.5 %

easyJet stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

