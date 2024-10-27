Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,735. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.76.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

