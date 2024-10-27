Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

EA opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.