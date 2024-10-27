Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $97.56. 3,090,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

