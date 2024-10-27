Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $392.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $395.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

