Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $214.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,482,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $190.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

