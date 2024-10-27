Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.