Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

