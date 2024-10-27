Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,947. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

