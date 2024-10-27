Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
