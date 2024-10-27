Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.40 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.
Emerald Stock Up 0.4 %
Emerald stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
