Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.40 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Emerald Stock Up 0.4 %

Emerald stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

About Emerald

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Emerald by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

