Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.13 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

