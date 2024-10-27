Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

