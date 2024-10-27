EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. 3,050,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,914. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

