Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $168.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

