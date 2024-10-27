ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $290.71 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,445,591 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,445,591 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.3969199 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $46,976,114.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

