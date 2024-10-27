Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $297.83 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,473.66 or 0.03694974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $297.83 billion and $12.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00037812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,399,251 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.