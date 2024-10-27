Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $297.83 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,473.66 or 0.03694974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $297.83 billion and $12.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00037812 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006302 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011033 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011491 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006494 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,399,251 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
