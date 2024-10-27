Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

