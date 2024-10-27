Evercore ISI Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $975.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $975.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.40.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $914.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $861.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

