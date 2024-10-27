Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 4.8 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,728. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

