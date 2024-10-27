Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63.24 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $63.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00037864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

