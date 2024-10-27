Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $88.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

