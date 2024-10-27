Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 570.3% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 6,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

